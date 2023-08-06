What's The Best Way To Clean The Glass Panel In Your Oven Door?

Even though there are many signs that you need to clean your oven, chances are you can't remember the last time you rolled up your sleeves to do just that. Your oven should be part of your household cleaning routine, performed every six months or even every three months if baking and roasting are part of your everyday cooking repertoire.

Now that you know why and how often you should clean your oven, what are the best ways to clean it? Especially glass oven doors, with their baked-on streaks of grease? There are a few things to consider, specifically which side of the oven door is being cleaned. The outside of the door is usually relatively easier to clean, even though it may have more food stains.

Cleaning the outside of a glass oven door only requires a simple, mildly acidic solution and something to wipe it off with. Use your favorite natural glass cleaner, or mix distilled white vinegar and water in a spray bottle using a one-to-one ratio. Old newspapers are a favorite with older homemakers to clean glass as it is a cheap way to get a surefire streak-free surface. But since most folks get their news online now, microfiber cloths are your best bet to scrub away the glass cleaner and any grime gently.