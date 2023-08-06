America's First Pasta Company Might Be Cracker Barrel's Supplier

When you visit Cracker Barrel, chances are it isn't because you're craving pasta. The chain is well-known for biscuits and gravy, not fettuccine alfredo. But the Cracker Barrel kitchen always has to have one type of pasta in stock: elbow macaroni for its mac and cheese. According to Cracker Barrel's website, the restaurant gets its macaroni from "a family who's been making pasta since their great-great-great-grandfather started in Brooklyn in 1848." Though Cracker Barrel doesn't disclose the name of its family-run pasta supplier, there's enough evidence to suggest it might be a company called Zerega.

There are plenty of copycat recipes for Cracker Barrel's mac and cheese, with some claiming that sharp cheddar makes it taste the closest to the real deal, while others are sure it's colby jack. But the truth is that the brand of pasta Cracker Barrel uses makes as much of a difference as the cheese.