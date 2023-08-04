What To Look For When You Suspect Your Sour Cream Has Gone Bad

If you've ever cleaned out your fridge and found a weeks-old tub of sour cream, chances are you've wondered whether it was salvageable or needed to be thrown out. While it's usually better to be safe than sorry, no one likes to waste food. After all, it's bad for the environment and a squandering of hard-earned money.

Sour cream can be kept for one to three weeks in the fridge, according to the USDA. However, this is a vague recommendation. Plus, it's tricky to keep track of exactly how long you've had the food item. If you're unsure of when you purchased this dairy product, it's crucial to be able to tell whether it's still safe to eat. To assess whether your sour cream has gone bad, look for changes in appearance, texture, smell, and taste, as per Lafianna. A change to any one of these markers is a tell-tale sign that it's time to discard your sour cream.