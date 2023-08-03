Does Olive Garden Use MSG In Any Of Its Dishes?

Despite the fact that the FDA has verified that it's perfectly safe to consume and scientists have debunked its adverse health effects, MSG still has somewhat of a negative reputation. The truth is that MSG occurs naturally in everyday foods like walnuts and soy sauce; it's also added to popular food products like bacon, potato chips, and instant noodles. Major restaurant chains such as McDonald's have also admitted to adding the flavor enhancer to certain menu items. However, that's not the case at Olive Garden.

Contrary to claims from customers and former employees, Olive Garden food doesn't actually contain MSG. The restaurant confirmed on its website that it's not an ingredient in its recipes and noted that any products from outside suppliers, such as the iconic breadsticks, do not contain the additive either. So if you're wondering why your fettuccine Alfredo tastes extra delicious or why you have a headache after eating the lasagna, know that added MSG isn't to blame.