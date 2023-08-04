What Is A Hot Fudge Sundae Cake, And Is There Ice Cream Involved?

Long gone are the boring days of sad boxed cake mix. There are so many creative and inventive desserts now on the internet, just waiting to be tasted. With ice cream season upon us, this increases the number of sweet concoctions to be made for your next birthday party, dinner party, or any other occasion.

One of these is a hot fudge sundae cake. This dish has been around in some form for decades; commenters on the original Betty Crocker recipe, which was re-published on the internet in 2006, recall making this dessert back in the '70s. Unsurprisingly, new takes have arisen thanks to the internet, and there are now multiple different recipes based on the same premise. This means all the more sundae-inspired treats to try out while hosting.

So what is hot fudge sundae cake? The classic version is a warm cake made with cocoa powder and topped with chocolaty pan sauce and ice cream. However, there's also a new version with different structures and flavor profiles — and yes, it still involves ice cream.