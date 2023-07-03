An Ice Cream Sandwich Cake Is An Amped-Up Version Of The Classic Summer Treat
Summer is the perfect time to enjoy fresh corn on the cob, juicy slices of watermelon, and of course, all the best ice cream confections. As a matter of fact, according to the National Dairy Foods Association, the average American eats nearly 4 gallons of ice cream every year. With temperatures at their peak during June, July, and August, you can guarantee a lot of those precious gallons are eaten during these hot summer months. Apart from enjoying a bowl of the most popular ice cream flavors in America, many of us are fond of those classic ice cream truck treats like Drumsticks and ice cream sandwiches.
If luscious vanilla ice cream sandwiched between two soft chocolate wafers makes ice cream sandwiches your usual go-to frozen confection, there may be another way for you to enjoy this summer classic — and the best part is you can share this updated dessert with your friends. The only thing potentially more enjoyable than sharing a few boxes of ice cream sandwiches is hand-crafting an ice cream sandwich cake for all to enjoy.
All you need to make this delicious summer dessert is 24 ice cream sandwiches, whipped topping, hot fudge, caramel sauce, and chopped nuts. You can add your own unique elements to this fun dessert that comes together in a quick process.
How to make an ice cream sandwich cake
If you think strawberry coconut ice cream sandwiches are the next best thing to the chocolate and vanilla-based classic, you might want to reconsider. There's actually a way to take everything you love about traditional ice cream sandwiches and turn them into one award-winning dessert without changing those iconic chocolate and vanilla flavors.
To make a crowd-pleasing ice cream sandwich cake, first layer a 9x13-inch glass baking dish with ice cream sandwiches. Then add a layer of whipped topping — a portion of a defrosted 8-ounce container — followed by hefty drizzles of warmed hot fudge and caramel sauce. You'll make one more layer of the same exact ingredients: ice cream sandwiches, then whipped topping, then caramel sauce and hot fudge. To complete your creamy masterpiece, add another layer of whipped topping, and a generous sprinkling of chopped nuts.
Cover and freeze your ice cream sandwich cake for at least 30 minutes before you enjoy a slice. If you're all about adding more enjoyment to the experience of eating an ice cream sandwich, then this multi-layered frozen cake is for you. When it comes to preparation, however, there's more than one way to assemble this unique confection.
Get creative when making your ice cream sandwich cake
Ice cream sandwich layer cake deserves a permanent spot on the list of 11 frozen treats perfect for summer. This multi-layered dessert is fit for a crowd, easy to assemble, and you can customize the layers however you'd like.
For example, instead of adding multiple layers of whipped topping, hot fudge, and caramel sauce, you can reduce both the creaminess and sweetness of this dessert by only using one of these ingredients for each layer of your cake. After you cover the bottom of your dish with the first layer of ice cream sandwiches, you can add warm caramel, then after another layer of sandwiches, a layer of hot fudge, then whipped topping and nuts. This way, your cake is topped with only one creamy layer of whipped topping.
Sweetness aside, every solid ice cream cake needs that signature crunch factor. If you want to add some texture to your homemade frozen dessert, feel free to swap out a portion of those warm and luscious sauces for a layer of your favorite chopped candy bars. You can also layer the inside of your cake with crushed cookies or an extra helping of your favorite nuts.
Sometimes, nothing beats a simple pre-wrapped ice cream sandwich, yet, when you're in the mood to take your favorite frozen treat to the next level, consider turning this summer staple into one sharable multi-layered dessert.