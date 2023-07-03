An Ice Cream Sandwich Cake Is An Amped-Up Version Of The Classic Summer Treat

Summer is the perfect time to enjoy fresh corn on the cob, juicy slices of watermelon, and of course, all the best ice cream confections. As a matter of fact, according to the National Dairy Foods Association, the average American eats nearly 4 gallons of ice cream every year. With temperatures at their peak during June, July, and August, you can guarantee a lot of those precious gallons are eaten during these hot summer months. Apart from enjoying a bowl of the most popular ice cream flavors in America, many of us are fond of those classic ice cream truck treats like Drumsticks and ice cream sandwiches.

If luscious vanilla ice cream sandwiched between two soft chocolate wafers makes ice cream sandwiches your usual go-to frozen confection, there may be another way for you to enjoy this summer classic — and the best part is you can share this updated dessert with your friends. The only thing potentially more enjoyable than sharing a few boxes of ice cream sandwiches is hand-crafting an ice cream sandwich cake for all to enjoy.

All you need to make this delicious summer dessert is 24 ice cream sandwiches, whipped topping, hot fudge, caramel sauce, and chopped nuts. You can add your own unique elements to this fun dessert that comes together in a quick process.