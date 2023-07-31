After Closing Down, America's Oldest Brewery May Still Have A Chance

After operating for 127 years, Anchor Brewing announced its closure on July 12. The brewery shuttered after facing financial issues due to lower sales and high economic pressures related to operating in San Francisco. When the news broke, the brewery planned to cease all production and sell off its remaining inventory through the end of July. The taproom formally closed its doors Sunday, July 30.

So many fans gathered to say goodbye to the craft brewery that some were actually denied entry. Fortunately for those who didn't get a chance to say goodbye to the business, there's still a potential future for the beleaguered brewery.

The liquidation of Anchor Brewing will begin in August, and brand spokesperson Sam Singer reportedly told CNN that there are quite a few people who hope to purchase pieces of the company at an auction as they go up for sale. These potential purchasers — which include some of Anchor Brewing's employees — could allow the brewery to live on, if in a bit of a different way.