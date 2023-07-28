What Is Steam Beer, And How Is It Connected To The Gold Rush?

Most people know about ales, lagers, and stout brews. However, not many people have heard of steam beer before. Steam beer is a special kind of beer that comes from California during the time of the Gold Rush. This beer tastes like a cross between a lager and an ale and is brewed at higher temperatures than your average brew. On top of that, steam beer tends to use more yeast, meaning it has more bubbles and a higher pressure than your average blend. Thanks to the extra bubbles, drinkers coined the name 'steam beer' for the brew since the bubbles resembled steam on top of the brew.

Steam beer is generally a low-ABV brew, with only about 5% alcohol content. It also has a light, fruity flavor making it great for easy drinking on a hot day, which is probably one reason people enjoyed drinking it under the hot California sun back in the day.