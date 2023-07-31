The Mistake You Want To Avoid When Thawing Frozen Kimchi

From the pungent flavor to the probiotic benefits, kimchi has become a popular condiment across many cuisines. While that fermented dish can be bubbling with flavor, thawing frozen kimchi is not quite as simple as it seems. Since the dish should not be cooked, it is best to allow the food to slowly arise from the chilly state, either through a water bath or in the refrigerator.

The USDA lays out four safe defrosting methods, refrigerator thawing, cold water thawing, microwave thawing, and cooking without thawing. Since kimchi is not cooked, the final method is off the table. The same is true with the microwave method, which mentions that food thawed in a microwave should be immediately cooked.

If the cold water bag thawing method is chosen, it is imperative to ensure that the storage container is properly sealed. Water seeping into the frozen food can deteriorate the product. In addition, the cold water will need to be changed periodically as the kimchi thaws.

The easiest method is to slowly allow the frozen kimchi to thaw in the refrigerator. As the temperature slowly adjusts, the vegetables are reintroduced to the pickling liquid. Even though the texture can change due to the time spent in the freezer, this gentler method can produce a more palatable product. In the end, prolonging the fermented condiment via freezing is an option, but restoring the food to its original state needs to be thoughtful.