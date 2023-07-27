Is McDonald's Latest Hamburglar Post Just A Meme, Or Something More?

Now that the Grimace shake has left the conversation, another Ronald McDonald's cast member looks to spark some online attention. As seen on the McDonald's social media accounts, the question "have you seen this thief" has people confused about whether the meme is a wanted poster, a new menu announcement, or a fast-food character just wanting to emerge from the shadows.

Over time, the character's "roble, roble" has become more endearing than menacing. Although stealing burgers is never a good choice, the character has tried to make a comeback over the years. Most recently, it was featured in a retro Happy Meal. As people try to decipher the recent Instagram post, the statement has people divided. Some guess that the image could predict a new Hamburglar meal or other themed menu offering. It could signal the return of the Sirloin Third Pound burger, which brought the Hamburglar out of retirement in 2015. (That burger featured grilled mushrooms and peppercorn sauce.)

Others say that the "Attenzione Pickpocket" is a reference to Monica Poli, whose voice alerts many people of the dangers of Venice's pickpockets. By referencing her phrase, some believe that McDonald's is trying to leverage a well-known social media trend for promotional purposes. As McDonald's allows people to speculate about the meme, one thing seems apparent: People are hungry for more Hamburglar. Maybe he's earned his timely release.