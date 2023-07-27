Is McDonald's Latest Hamburglar Post Just A Meme, Or Something More?
Now that the Grimace shake has left the conversation, another Ronald McDonald's cast member looks to spark some online attention. As seen on the McDonald's social media accounts, the question "have you seen this thief" has people confused about whether the meme is a wanted poster, a new menu announcement, or a fast-food character just wanting to emerge from the shadows.
Over time, the character's "roble, roble" has become more endearing than menacing. Although stealing burgers is never a good choice, the character has tried to make a comeback over the years. Most recently, it was featured in a retro Happy Meal. As people try to decipher the recent Instagram post, the statement has people divided. Some guess that the image could predict a new Hamburglar meal or other themed menu offering. It could signal the return of the Sirloin Third Pound burger, which brought the Hamburglar out of retirement in 2015. (That burger featured grilled mushrooms and peppercorn sauce.)
Others say that the "Attenzione Pickpocket" is a reference to Monica Poli, whose voice alerts many people of the dangers of Venice's pickpockets. By referencing her phrase, some believe that McDonald's is trying to leverage a well-known social media trend for promotional purposes. As McDonald's allows people to speculate about the meme, one thing seems apparent: People are hungry for more Hamburglar. Maybe he's earned his timely release.
Fast-food brands leverage social media to spark flavorful conversations
From Wendy's occasionally snarky comments to Taco Bell leveraging pop culture connections, social media gets people talking (and hungry to make that food order). As seen in recent years, that idea of building excitement or buzz can be leveraged to better the bottom line. In the competitive quick-service restaurant space, a quiet social media account doesn't bode well for a brand's success.
Thrilist explains that increased access to must have finds, trends, and other in the know offerings are front and center on social media. The life cycle of that limited-time menu item needs to be maximized. Seeing that line out the door creates FOMO to get that coveted taste. Even if that one-time offering doesn't necessarily replace a favorite food, it creates another purchase.
Although the quest to become the next viral food trend isn't an easy one, companies need to walk a careful path. As seen with the McDonald's Hamburglar post, trying to create a buzzy situation might not go as expected. An authentic, community driven concept, such as the Grimace TikToks, resonates with a larger community. Finding that sweet spot is harder than not offending people with a roast. For now, it seems that all fast-food brands are trying to steal a win on social media. Hopefully, no one's creative concept puts them into the "canceled" jail.