How Pop-Tart Snak-Stix's Hit The Road With American Idol Before Being Discontinued

Pop-Tarts come in a wide range of flavors and many have come and gone over the years. In late 2002, Pop-Tarts introduced a brand new product to its lineup. Snak-Stix were marketed as an easy grab-and-go option for breakfast or as a snack. Each box contained six Pop-Tarts, which could be broken up into three individual pieces. The boxes sold for $1.99 each.

Right around the same time as the product's launch, Pop-Tarts Snak-Stix sponsored a tour for "American Idol." The American Idols Live! tour hit arenas in 30 different cities around the country in late 2002. The ten finalists from "American Idol: Search for a Superstar" — including singer Kelly Clarkson — performed on the tour. Each physical ticket for the tour showed that it was "presented by new Pop-Tarts Snak-Stix."

However, not even "American Idol" fame could keep these treats around. In 2006 after just a four-year run, the Pop-Tarts Snak-Stix were discontinued, joining the list of lost snack foods of the past.