How Pop-Tart Snak-Stix's Hit The Road With American Idol Before Being Discontinued
Pop-Tarts come in a wide range of flavors and many have come and gone over the years. In late 2002, Pop-Tarts introduced a brand new product to its lineup. Snak-Stix were marketed as an easy grab-and-go option for breakfast or as a snack. Each box contained six Pop-Tarts, which could be broken up into three individual pieces. The boxes sold for $1.99 each.
Right around the same time as the product's launch, Pop-Tarts Snak-Stix sponsored a tour for "American Idol." The American Idols Live! tour hit arenas in 30 different cities around the country in late 2002. The ten finalists from "American Idol: Search for a Superstar" — including singer Kelly Clarkson — performed on the tour. Each physical ticket for the tour showed that it was "presented by new Pop-Tarts Snak-Stix."
However, not even "American Idol" fame could keep these treats around. In 2006 after just a four-year run, the Pop-Tarts Snak-Stix were discontinued, joining the list of lost snack foods of the past.
The Stix came in four different flavors
When Snak-Stix were first released, three different flavors were sold: Cookies & Creme, Caramel Chocolate, and Double Chocolate. The only non-chocolate variety was Frosted Berry, which was added to the lineup after the initial three chocolate Stix. The frosted berry flavor had a graham-flavored crust, mixed berry filling, and vanilla icing on top.
For kids who wanted a little more interactivity with their food, Kellogg's even released an Easy Bake Oven kit in 2003, which allowed children to bake their own versions of Snak-Stix right at home.
Though the Snak-Stix can't be found in stores anymore, there are some Pop-Tarts flavors that are very similar to the discontinued Snak-Stix flavors. For example, Kellogg's sells a frosted cookies & creme Pop-Tart, as well as Frosted Chocolate Fudge, which takes the place of the double chocolate Snak-Stix. Similarly, Chocolatey Caramel Pop-Tarts are similar in flavor to the caramel chocolate Snak-Stix, and Frosted Wild Berry is nearly identical to its Snak-Stix counterpart.
Some fans still want to see a comeback
Kellogg's hasn't released a formal reason for getting rid of the Snak-Stix, but some theories suggest that they just weren't worth the effort. Standard Pop-Tart packages are already fairly portable since two of the treats come together wrapped in disposable packaging. Additionally, Snak-Stix reportedly only had six Pop-Tarts per box, while the standard boxes had eight.
Though Snak-Stix have been gone for quite a few years, that doesn't stop nostalgic fans from craving them, even now. "Remember pop tart snak stix? I used to love those," tweeted one user. Another user tweeted at Kellogg's, saying, "Probably not going to happen, but would you possibly consider bringing back the Pop Tarts Snak-Stix? My childhood would be eternally grateful!!"
Kellogg's even responded to the Tweet, saying, "We don't have any current plans to share for a Snak-Stix comeback," and recommended that those reminiscing about the food try Pop-Tarts Crisps instead. Bummer.