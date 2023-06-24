The Bubbly Way To Tell If Your Kimchi Is Fermenting Correctly

As a delicious and spicy superfood, what's not to love about kimchi? Good for your gut and fun to make at home, this fermented cabbage condiment has only continued to become more popular stateside. According to the Fermentation Association, kimchi sales are increasing by 90% as people across the U.S. discover its gut-health benefits, versatility, and compelling sour flavor. Of course, the reason why kimchi is so packed full of those beneficial probiotics is due to the process required to make it — fermentation. And where there's fermentation, there's fizz and plenty of bubbles.

So how do you ferment kimchi? Well, you only need a few simple ingredients including cabbage, Korean chili flakes, carrot or radish, fish sauce, and optionally, small salted shrimp. Then you put it all in a jar, mash it up to release the water from the cabbage, add salt, make sure you have an airtight seal, and you're good to go! The kimchi actually does all the fermentation by itself. And how do you know your kimchi is fermenting correctly? According to Jin Kimchi, if it's bubbling, you're on the right track!