Shake Shack Is Celebrating Its Veggie Burger With A New Picnic Bundle
Shake Shack's all-new Veggie Shack burgers launched nationwide earlier this year, with a plant-based patty made from a blend of grains and vegetables, including mushrooms, sweet potatoes, and carrots, topped off with even more veggies and some ShackSauce. The fast food chain also introduced non-dairy chocolate custard and shakes to menus made with NotMilk. According to a press release shared with Daily Meal, to celebrate the launch of the all-new veggie burgers, Shake Shack will be selling some limited edition "Veg Out" picnic kits, creating an outdoor experience starring the plant-based menu items.
The kit is designed to be an all-in-one bundle of everything needed to have a picnic for two in the park — including food, drinks, a blanket, and games for some entertainment once you're done with your meal — all packed into a picnic basket. The "Veg Out" picnic kits can be reserved online for $60 beginning July 25, then picked up July 29 or 30 from 10 participating U.S. locations.
The picnic pack is available only for a limited time
As far as food goes, each experiential bundle contains a picnic basket with two of Shake Shack's veggie burgers, two fries, and two lemonades, as well as one pint of non-dairy chocolate frozen custard to split, inside a S'well ice cream chiller to keep it cold. Cloth napkins, bamboo dishware, and utensils are included as well. For outdoor fun after enjoying your meal, the bundle consists of a picnic blanket from Dock & Bay to lay out on the grass, sunscreen from Supergoop!, a Bluetooth speaker, a frisbee, and playing cards.
The concept takes inspiration from Shake Shack's original location, which is in Madison Square Park, according to the chain's Chief Marketing Officer, Jay Livingston. That flagship store is one of the locations that will be selling the kits. The rest are spread across the country in cities like Denver, Dallas, Los Angeles, and Atlanta. Those not near a participating Shake Shack can grab a free shake when ordering a Veggie Shack burger through the chain's website or app, using the code "VEGGIETIME," now through July 30.