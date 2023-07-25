Shake Shack Is Celebrating Its Veggie Burger With A New Picnic Bundle

Shake Shack's all-new Veggie Shack burgers launched nationwide earlier this year, with a plant-based patty made from a blend of grains and vegetables, including mushrooms, sweet potatoes, and carrots, topped off with even more veggies and some ShackSauce. The fast food chain also introduced non-dairy chocolate custard and shakes to menus made with NotMilk. According to a press release shared with Daily Meal, to celebrate the launch of the all-new veggie burgers, Shake Shack will be selling some limited edition "Veg Out" picnic kits, creating an outdoor experience starring the plant-based menu items.

The kit is designed to be an all-in-one bundle of everything needed to have a picnic for two in the park — including food, drinks, a blanket, and games for some entertainment once you're done with your meal — all packed into a picnic basket. The "Veg Out" picnic kits can be reserved online for $60 beginning July 25, then picked up July 29 or 30 from 10 participating U.S. locations.