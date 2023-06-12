Shake Shack Debuts 3 New Fruity Lemonade Flavors In Time For Summer

Summer is just around the corner and Shake Shack is inviting guests to enjoy a sip of the season with its latest menu addition — three new fruity lemonade flavors. Strawberry Lemonade, Dragonfruit Pomegranate Lemonade, and Mango Passionade are the trio of flavors that will send your taste buds on a tropical vacation this summer as part of the fast food chain's rotating featured lemonade flavors released periodically throughout the year.

Listed on the Shake Shack website as being available for a "limited time only," these vibrant beverages are similar to the summer 2022 lemonade flavors, which included both the Strawberry Lemonade and Mango Passionade flavors. This year, they've swapped 2022's Cherry Hibiscus Summerade in favor of Dragonfruit Pomegranate Lemonade. Additionally, there are options to try the lemonades without caffeine or try them "naturally caffeinated." However, the elusive origin of the caffeine remains a mystery, as there's no indication yet of added ingredients, leaving many puzzled about how these otherwise caffeine-free drinks could pack such a kick.

Nevertheless, the promise of switching up the typical drink routine with an added boost of energy makes this product potentially appealing to Shake Shack fans looking to accompany their burger (yes, even a veggie burger) and fries with a refreshing summertime drink. While you can still order the regular Shack-made lemonade in the original flavor if you're craving something traditional, here's what to know about these three new lemonade flavors.