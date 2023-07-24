The Frosty-Ccino Is Dead, All Hail Wendy's Frosty Cream Cold Brew
If you're seeking a delightful combination of coffee and sweetness this summer, Wendy's has just the treat for you. Per a press release shared with Daily Meal, the fast-food chain is releasing the Frosty Cream Cold Brew on July 24. The new offering will assume a permanent place on Wendy's menu and is taking the place of the Frosty-ccino.
Daily Meal reached out to Wendy's Global VP of Culinary Innovation, John Li, to determine just how the new coffee-based drink will differ from the Frosty-ccino. According to Li, "Instead of leading with ice, we focus on the ratio of flavors first. This begins with the preferred syrup (vanilla, chocolate, caramel), then moves on to adding Wendy's signature Frosty Cream, real cold brew, and ending with ice." Li goes on to explain that the Frosty Cream Cold Brew offers "a better balance of flavors" and provides customers with "more of that coffee flavor" that they demand.
To herald the new release, Wendy's is offering digital deals for a limited time. Customers can also enjoy three distinct flavors of the chain's latest cold brew treat.
How to get your hands on this frosty beverage
In addition to the titular cold brew and tasty Vanilla Frosty creamer, fans can also choose one of three syrups to enhance the beverage. Along with vanilla and chocolate syrups, Wendy's is also introducing a caramel flavor. Even better, ordering the drink online can land you a deal.
Customers using the Wendy's app or website can snag a small Frosty Cream Cold Brew for 99 cents from now until August 6. Small coffees and cold brews are also included in the meal, and the price is available without any other purchases. And from July 27 to August 2, Uber Eats customers can enjoy a medium Frosty Cream Cold Brew for free when their purchase totals $15 or more. The deal is part of Uber Eats Eatscation promotion, which is brimming with specials to ensure your belly remains satisfied all summer long.
While these deals are only available for a limited time, the Frosty Cream Cold Brew is here to stay, much to the delight of coffee lovers.