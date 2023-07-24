The Frosty-Ccino Is Dead, All Hail Wendy's Frosty Cream Cold Brew

If you're seeking a delightful combination of coffee and sweetness this summer, Wendy's has just the treat for you. Per a press release shared with Daily Meal, the fast-food chain is releasing the Frosty Cream Cold Brew on July 24. The new offering will assume a permanent place on Wendy's menu and is taking the place of the Frosty-ccino.

Daily Meal reached out to Wendy's Global VP of Culinary Innovation, John Li, to determine just how the new coffee-based drink will differ from the Frosty-ccino. According to Li, "Instead of leading with ice, we focus on the ratio of flavors first. This begins with the preferred syrup (vanilla, chocolate, caramel), then moves on to adding Wendy's signature Frosty Cream, real cold brew, and ending with ice." Li goes on to explain that the Frosty Cream Cold Brew offers "a better balance of flavors" and provides customers with "more of that coffee flavor" that they demand.

To herald the new release, Wendy's is offering digital deals for a limited time. Customers can also enjoy three distinct flavors of the chain's latest cold brew treat.