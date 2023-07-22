Why Cold Brew Coffee Is The Best Variety To Enjoy Frozen

Besides its smoother flavor, cold brew is the best coffee variety for freezing because this coffee was made specifically to be served cold. On the other hand, regular drip coffee was made to be served hot as it goes through a different chemical reaction during the brewing process. According to Business Insider, when brewed in hot water, the flavor of coffee is strong but more short-term as the important oils that make a cup of joe so flavorful start evaporating at higher temperatures. This is why hot coffee can taste stale after about an hour as it is allowed to cool to room temperature.

On the other hand, while cold brew also loses its flavor over time, the evaporation process is much slower. In fact, homemade cold brew coffee can keep its flavor in the fridge for at least a week. This means your cold brew coffee won't start to taste stale while it cools and is frozen like hot brewed coffee would.

That's not to say that you can't use hot brewed coffee to make popsicles; making popsicles is an excellent way to use leftover drip coffee to prevent waste. However, you might want to add some condensed milk or cream to the hot coffee popsicles to help liven up the flavor and eliminate any leftover staleness.