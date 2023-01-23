The Vanilla Frosty Is Finally Coming Back To Wendy's

Virtually all fast-food chains offer desserts and sweet treats to complement the burgers, fries, and other hot items on the menu. Wendy's is no exception, as its iconic chocolate Frosty has been pleasing palates since the chain's inception (according to Reader's Digest). Co-founder Dave Thomas included the Frosty in the original 1969 menu, and the dessert was Thomas's attempt to mimic the ultra-thick milkshakes of his youth.

When it comes to the recipe that made this cold, creamy dessert such a massive hit with customers, you might be surprised to learn that it's actually a combination of chocolate and vanilla flavoring. Thomas added vanilla to the recipe to prevent the dessert from being overwhelmingly chocolatey, and it looks like the co-founder's inclination was a huge success. The chain serves approximately 300 million Frostys every year, much to the delight of fast-food enthusiasts. Even better, the restaurant has recently expanded its Frosty offerings to welcome back a beloved flavor.