Here's Why McDonald's Employees Don't Always Wear Gloves

Perhaps the best-known fast-food chain in the world, McDonald's is very meticulous about how its restaurants are run. This is especially true when it comes to glove use in its establishments, which McDonald's references on the FAQ page of its website. The chain has developed rigorous handwashing standards to ensure that the food it serves is safe for consumption. For example, employees who work in the dining area are required to wash their hands once per hour. As for the staff that handles food, they must wash their hands using an antibacterial cleanser once every half hour.

Some employees are required to wear gloves, typically when dealing with raw items. In this case, the chain has established a color-coding glove system to reduce the risk of foodborne illness even further. While it might seem like gloves offer the most substantial protection against germs and bacteria, proper handwashing is actually far more effective at protecting diners, hence why employees don't always have to wear gloves.