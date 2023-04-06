Cap'n Crunch Is Celebrating Its Birthday In A Massive Way (At Coachella)

Cap'n Crunch is turning 60, and celebrations are in order. Horatio Magellan Crunch was born on Crunch Island before taking over his ship, the S.S.Guppy, and hitting the high seas. It was September of 1963 when the Cap'n and his cereal first appeared on cereal boxes and began to grow in popularity at the breakfast table.

At one point, Quaker was spending 85% of its advertising budget on the cereal, including commercials that introduced new characters and plot arcs.

After decades at the helm of one of America's favorite cereals, the Cap'n is ready to party. To celebrate 60 years of seafaring and crunch berries, Cap'n Crunch will be setting up camp at Coachella at the aptly named Cap'n's Cove at the Margaritaville Resort in Palm Springs. Fans who are attending the first weekend of Coachella are also invited to the Cap'n's birthday brunch, a free-to-attend party on April 15.