Cap'n Crunch Is Celebrating Its Birthday In A Massive Way (At Coachella)
Cap'n Crunch is turning 60, and celebrations are in order. Horatio Magellan Crunch was born on Crunch Island before taking over his ship, the S.S.Guppy, and hitting the high seas. It was September of 1963 when the Cap'n and his cereal first appeared on cereal boxes and began to grow in popularity at the breakfast table.
At one point, Quaker was spending 85% of its advertising budget on the cereal, including commercials that introduced new characters and plot arcs.
After decades at the helm of one of America's favorite cereals, the Cap'n is ready to party. To celebrate 60 years of seafaring and crunch berries, Cap'n Crunch will be setting up camp at Coachella at the aptly named Cap'n's Cove at the Margaritaville Resort in Palm Springs. Fans who are attending the first weekend of Coachella are also invited to the Cap'n's birthday brunch, a free-to-attend party on April 15.
It's a Cap'n Crunch-themed extravaganza
The Cap'n is a breakfast favorite, but this year, he's doing brunch — mimosas and all.
A chance for fans to gather and celebrate the crunchy golden cereal, the brunch will also be an epic party. Hosted by actor Reneé Rapp, the shindig will be full of crunch-inspired brunch foods. And like Crunch Berries, the jams will be poppin' as DJ Pee.Wee (Andersson .Paak) spins an all-vinyl set to get the crowd dancing.
In addition to music and food, the event will feature art installations that celebrate the Cap'n, along with exclusive merch. Not only can fans party like the Cap'n, but they can also bring home swag to show they were in attendance at the crunchiest party at Coachella. The best part? The event is free; all fans have to do is snag a ticket from Cap'n's Cove and get ready to celebrate.