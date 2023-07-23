The Scientific Reason Mayo Is White Instead Of Yellow

These days, whenever mayonnaise is mentioned in the news, it is either to point out how millennials have killed it or that rumors of mayo's death are greatly exaggerated. Mayo's popularity ebbs and flows just like any other condiment, but perhaps the more interesting question is, why is mayo white when it is made with egg yolks which are yellow?

Even best-selling author Stephen King wondered about this in a tweet, which started a lively discussion. People weighed in on the color difference between homemade mayo (yellower) and store-bought mayo (whiter) and provided their own explanations, which ranged from earnest ("they also use egg whites instead of yolks or whole eggs") to jokey ("because yellow and red were already taken by mustard and ketchup?")

Luckily, science has an answer for this, and the gist is that the aeration and emulsification processes, which are key to getting a stable mayo, change the color from yellow to white.