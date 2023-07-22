The Absolute Best Way To Reheat Calzones

Calzones are a delicious spin on pizza that feature many tasty ingredients, such as a variety of cheeses, meats, and vegetables. Because they're quite sizable, most people can't finish a calzone in one sitting. That means the tasty treat, which originated in the Italian city of Naples, must be reheated to fully enjoy subsequent servings. In this case, the oven can be your best option to restore a cold calzone back to its former glory.

Using the oven to heat up a calzone is ideal, as it creates the perfect crispy exterior while also heating the cheese and other ingredients to create a gooey interior. To make use of this method, take a standard baking sheet and cover it with aluminum foil to prevent sticking. Set your oven to 400 degrees and wait until it gets nice and hot. Next, put the baking sheet with your calzone into the oven for a minimum of eight minutes, at which point it should be perfectly heated. Of course, there are other reheating methods at your disposal that can return equally delicious results.