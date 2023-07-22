The Absolute Best Way To Reheat Calzones
Calzones are a delicious spin on pizza that feature many tasty ingredients, such as a variety of cheeses, meats, and vegetables. Because they're quite sizable, most people can't finish a calzone in one sitting. That means the tasty treat, which originated in the Italian city of Naples, must be reheated to fully enjoy subsequent servings. In this case, the oven can be your best option to restore a cold calzone back to its former glory.
Using the oven to heat up a calzone is ideal, as it creates the perfect crispy exterior while also heating the cheese and other ingredients to create a gooey interior. To make use of this method, take a standard baking sheet and cover it with aluminum foil to prevent sticking. Set your oven to 400 degrees and wait until it gets nice and hot. Next, put the baking sheet with your calzone into the oven for a minimum of eight minutes, at which point it should be perfectly heated. Of course, there are other reheating methods at your disposal that can return equally delicious results.
Bust out that frying pan
While slightly labor intensive, heating up a calzone in a frying pan or skillet can help you recreate the delightful texture and flavors of a freshly made calzone. This option also allows you to use some type of fat on the dough, such as oil or butter, to elevate the crunchiness of the texture even further.
For the best results, set the burner on your stovetop to medium heat. It also helps to allow the pan to get warm before placing the calzone in the center. Allow one side to cook for about three minutes, then flip the calzone and heat the other side for the same amount of time. If you're a real stickler about the quality of reheated food, you can use a food thermometer to determine the interior temperature (aim for 165 degrees to ensure optimum tastiness). When it comes to frying a cold calzone, there's a convenient kitchen appliance that you can also use.
Air fryers are another great reheating option
If you have an air fryer in your kitchen, consider using it to reheat your calzone for maximum deliciousness. Air fryers work by blowing hot air over food, which ensures that the center is evenly heated while also creating a toothsome outer crust. This method is ideal for calzones, which must offer the perfect crunch to ensure an enjoyable dining experience.
When using an air fryer, you may want to cut up the calzone into more manageable pieces to ensure it will fit into the fryer basket. Once you've prepared your calzone, set the air fryer to 400 degrees. The calzone pieces should remain in the basket for a minimum of five minutes, but feel free to go longer if you're not satisfied with the level of crispiness. However, it's best to keep your eye on the device to avoid burning your delicious calzone if you choose to go longer than five minutes. With so many great reheating techniques in your arsenal, you'll never need to worry about eating a cold, soggy calzone again.