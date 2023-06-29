Jimmy Fallon Used To Own The Rights To Olive Garden's Famous Slogan For Some Reason

In 2012, Olive Garden changed its longtime slogan, "When you're here, you're family," which had been synonymous with the Italian restaurant chain for 14 years. This was part of a rebranding for the company; the idea was to focus less on lengthy dinners and advertise itself as a more modernized establishment. To show how modern it was becoming, Olive Garden even hired "Modern Family" star Julie Bowen to voice their new commercials. "We had been more about this traditional family meal — that long, lingering meal, with lots of laughter, lots of joy," Jay Spenchian, executive vice president of marketing at Olive Garden, told CBS amid the rebrand. Olive Garden also introduced a "Lighter Italian Fare" menu to offer healthier options for guests. These drastic changes came at a time when the company had experienced a drop in attendance for 23 of its last 24 months.

With "When you're here, you're family" vacated as the slogan for the chain, Jimmy Fallon vied to have it become the phrase for his show. "So, they're getting rid of the slogan [and] we reached out to Olive Garden and said, 'If you're not going to use that slogan anymore, can we have it?' and they said yes,'" he announced on an episode of "Late Night with Jimmy Fallon" in 2013. This was not just a bit on the late night program, as the president of Olive Garden came on to make the slogan transfer official.