For The Best Sweet Potato Cake, Know Which Varieties To Avoid

While some dessert lovers could swoon over that slice of cake being a serving of vegetables, the Southern classic sweet potato cake is more of a treat. Although the root vegetable can be served in many ways, when used as a baking ingredient, it is best to be selective. For the perfect cake crumb, some varieties are better than others.

Although the term moist can make some people cringe, moisture is key to a great sweet potato cake, and picking the better sweet potato is key. Grocery stores tend to sell orange or red-skinned varieties mostly. Cultivated for mass production, the common potato variety is categorized as "soft." According to the Seattle Times, that soft description refers to how the potato retains moisture during cooking, resulting in a creamy consistency. It is one of the reasons why these types of potatoes are preferred for a sweet potato cake.

Purple sweet potatoes or lighter, almost white, varieties should be avoided for baking. Those varieties' texture is too dense when incorporated into a batter. That firmness would need to be offset with additional liquid, which could create an ingredient imbalance.

Given that baking is a science, it might be best to stick with what farmers have learned from the potato crops. Soft sweet potatoes are the better choice to put that cake recipe on track to be a slice to remember.