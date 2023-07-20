The Ratio To Remember For Transforming A Layer Cake Into A Sheet Cake

So you've just mastered the art of creating a towering layer cake, but now you're being asked to replicate that same deliciousness in a single layer. Transforming a layer cake into a sheet cake opens up new possibilities for presentation and customization, sure, yet it can be difficult for those who don't excel at math or measurements. Simply doubling or halving the recipe may not yield consistent results, leaving you with a lopsided cake or a dry crumb.

If that's you: There's no need to stress about converting your beloved layer cake recipe into a crowd-pleasing sheet cake. As any seasoned baker knows, ratios are the secret to successful baking. They ensure that the ingredients are in the right proportions to yield a perfectly moist, flavorful cake every time.

And when it comes to making a sheet cake, the ratio you need to know is simple: The recipe for a two-layer cake baked in 9-inch round pans can be used for a cake baked in a 9-by-13-inch rectangular cake pan. So why stick to small, round cakes when you can up your game with a bigger, bolder sheet cake? Read on for tips and tricks to make your next sheet cake a sweet success.