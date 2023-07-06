The Key To Keeping Your Cake Pops From Falling Off The Stick

The key to keeping your cake pops on the stick is super easy. After forming spheres out of your cake mixture, let them chill in the fridge so they can firm up. Once they're mostly set, melt the candy topping in a bowl. Food Network recommends dipping the sticks in the candy before pushing them into the cake balls. Once you've done this step for every cake pop, return them to the fridge or freezer to allow the candy to set.

The candy, once dried, acts as a glue between the stick and the cake, helping hold them together. This makes the cake much less likely to fall off the stick when dipped in external candy coating or when you take a bite. After all, no one wants a cake pop that falls and gets lost in the candy when attempting to coat it or ends up dropping on the floor when you try to eat it. This hack takes only a few extra seconds per cake pop and doesn't use any ingredients beyond those you already have for the recipe, and it's well worth it to keep your dessert intact.