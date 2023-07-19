The Discontinued Berries And Cream Starburst Flavor That Went Viral

Nostalgic trends frequently have TikTok in a chokehold. From Y2K styles to old music, reliving the '90s and early aughts is a pastime of many users who are looking for a trip down memory lane. As such, it's not all that surprising when an old style or reference pops up on the app and makes a viral resurgence, including nostalgic foods.

In the fall of 2021, TikTok revived the song and dance of an old Starburst Berries & Creme commercial. The trend began in January of that year, when a TikTok creator uploaded a clip of the "Berries and Cream" song, captioning it at the beginning, "Please make great art with this sound, its [sic] what we all need." Though it took a while to take off again, the song and dance eventually made a resurgence, with many TikTokers posting their own videos doing the dance and even including the audio in other mashups. Though the Berries & Creme flavor had been discontinued, the renewed popularity of the audio, along with the commercial's star, the Little Lad, created a wave of nostalgia that took over the app.