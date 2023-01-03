KFC Is Ringing In The New Year With $5 Pot Pies

The holidays are a time known for decadent feasts surrounded by family and friends. Although usually joyous, sometimes it can mean a lot of stress, particularly to the host. And while you may have been cooking away in the kitchen over the past week, now is your time to sot back, relax, and indulge in a nice, hot meal — that you didn't cook.

If you've got a hankering for some comfort food as we ease into 2023, you don't need to turn on your stove for a pot of loaded baked soup. You can have a meal that tastes just like mom's — and it doesn't have to mean a hefty price tag or even a trip to your parents' house. If there was ever a time for fast food, it's now.

While you may have set a goal to eat right this year, many people choose to stick with fast food heading into the new year according to one study (via Tech Times). And if this is you, we know the perfect spot. Just get in line at your local Kentucky Fried Chicken for a huge deal on the chain's 30-year-long-running ultimate comfort meal.