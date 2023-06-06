It's Grimace's Birthday, And McDonald's Is Celebrating In A Big Way
McDonald's is associated with a number of things, including its burgers and chicken nuggets, but there's something else, too: birthday parties. Nearly everyone has a memory of attending a friend's birthday in the restaurant's brightly colored Play Place and munching golden fries before it was time for cake. Now, it's time for another birthday, and McDonald's is inviting fans to celebrate the beloved character Grimace.
In a June 6 press release, McDonald's announced the upcoming celebration of its purple pal, starting with a Grimace-themed meal. Customers will be able to choose between a Big Mac or 10-piece Chicken McNuggets, paired with fries and a bright purple shake to bring some sweetness to the party. The birthday meal will be available at U.S. McDonald's locations starting on June 12, for as long as supplies last.
And if a purple shake isn't your thing, there are plenty of other ways to celebrate.
There are plenty of ways to celebrate Grimace this month
Grimace, who canonically hails from Grimace Island, doesn't want anyone to miss out on the party. An exclusive, birthday-themed video game is launching on June 12 to let players help Grimace get to his birthday cake. Available online and via the McDonald's app, the game is free to play.
If you want to carry your love of Grimace on past the party, the company will also be offering a line of Grimace-themed merchandise for purchase.
McDonald's is offering a host of ways to celebrate, but the company also hopes that folks will pay it forward. Between June 13 and 14, customers can share their favorite birthday memories via the company's Instagram Story. For each memory shared, McDonald's will donate $5 to Ronald McDonald House Charities, up to $200,000. It's a sweet way to celebrate fans' purple pal while giving back.