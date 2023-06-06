It's Grimace's Birthday, And McDonald's Is Celebrating In A Big Way

McDonald's is associated with a number of things, including its burgers and chicken nuggets, but there's something else, too: birthday parties. Nearly everyone has a memory of attending a friend's birthday in the restaurant's brightly colored Play Place and munching golden fries before it was time for cake. Now, it's time for another birthday, and McDonald's is inviting fans to celebrate the beloved character Grimace.

In a June 6 press release, McDonald's announced the upcoming celebration of its purple pal, starting with a Grimace-themed meal. Customers will be able to choose between a Big Mac or 10-piece Chicken McNuggets, paired with fries and a bright purple shake to bring some sweetness to the party. The birthday meal will be available at U.S. McDonald's locations starting on June 12, for as long as supplies last.

And if a purple shake isn't your thing, there are plenty of other ways to celebrate.