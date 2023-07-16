All You Need Is A Popsicle Stick To Transform Overripe Bananas Into A Frozen Treat

Those of us who enjoy fruit varieties that can easily be transformed into delicious snacks and meals almost always have a bunch or two of bananas on hand. Not only are bananas one of the most affordable raw fruits available, but they're also quite nutritious. These creamy herb-born fruits are packed with plenty of potassium, fiber, magnesium, and other health-propelling agents, making them an ideal snack. But as another typical work week drags on, you may realize your remaining bananas for the week have ripened. Instead of making another batch of extra-moist banana bread, why not transform those overripe bananas into delicious frozen confections?

Bananas become sweeter as they ripen, so instead of adding some of this mashed natural sweetener to your next pot of oatmeal or batch of breakfast cookies, freeze them whole with a few simple additions to make them one satisfying and healthy dessert. Most banana lovers are already privy to the freezing process if breakfast smoothies are a mainstay. Yet with just a few simple adjustments and some handy popsicle sticks, you can create yet another delicious snack.

Before we uncover additional methods of making banana-based frozen treats, let's uncover the step-by-step process behind making simple banana popsicles.