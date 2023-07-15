The Crucial Step Needed To Perfect Olive Garden's Bolognese Sauce

Most restaurants don't give away the recipes for their signature dishes, and for good reason: it keeps people coming back for more. Olive Garden's recipes however were completely public at one point. Back when the chain still had pizza on its menu, you could simply hop on the website and click on the recipes tab. These recipes included popular menu items such as shrimp scampi, fettuccine alfredo, and a discontinued pineapple tiramisu. The recipe for Bolognese sauce, a long-standing customer favorite, was also shared on the site.

Many recipes for Bolognese sauce are fairly simple, and call for a base of ground beef, onions, and marinara sauce. Olive Garden's Bolognese sauce, according to the since-deleted recipe page, is a bit more complex because it also calls for red wine and a vital deglazing step, which imparts a deeper flavor to the dish. If you're trying to recreate Olive Garden's Bolognese sauce and can't quite figure out why it doesn't taste exactly the same, it may be because you're skipping this step.