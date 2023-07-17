The Key To Cooking Lean Meat Without Drying It Out

Even though dietary fat may not be as big a demon as the Sugar Association made it out to be, many folks may need to consume less fat for their own reasons. Lean meat options are aplenty in supermarket meat cases, from more affordable poultry options like chicken and turkey breasts, to leaner cuts of beef, lamb, and pork.

However, this lack of fat means that the meat isn't as naturally juicy, thus causing it to be dry and tough when improperly prepared. Poultry breasts are especially notorious for this, because the proteins in meat shrink when heat is applied, making the meat dry as the moisture gets cooked off. Thankfully, there is one easy way to ensure that lean cuts of meat come out as juicy as possible every time!

Meat can be mechanically tenderized — that is, you can physically affect the structure of the meat with the appropriate kitchen tools. If the meat hasn't been cooked yet, consider pounding the meat with a meat mallet. This breaks up the muscle fibers and evens out the thickness of the cut of meat. This is especially useful for meats that need to cook quickly when breaded and fried, like thin Wiener schnitzels.