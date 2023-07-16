Nestlé's Discontinued Alpine White Bar Had A Truly Bonkers Commercial

In U.S. grocery stores, you'll no longer find Nestlé brand chocolate bars in the candy aisle. That's because, in 2018, the brand sold its American candy division to Ferrero, giving up the rights to all of the candies it made popular, including Butterfinger, Crunch, 100 Grand, and Baby Ruth. At one point, Nestlé's line of confections also included Alpine White bars, but they never proved as iconic as the brand's other products.

Despite being a basic white chocolate bar with almonds, Alpine White was introduced as "the latest craze from Europe." Judging by the highly produced commercial that Nestlé released upon the product's debut in 1986, it seems Nestle initially expected it to become as popular as its other candies, or at least a permanent addition to its chocolate lineup. Alpine White bars even had their own theme song, but unfortunately, Nestlé would go on to discontinue them after only a few years.