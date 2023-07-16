What It's Really Like To Work At Starbucks According To Employees

Being in charge of making someone's drink is a pretty tall order. There are lots of customizations to be made at Starbucks. According to some employees, with great power comes great responsibility ... and you can abuse it all you want. "Do you ever give regular milk to someone who asks for skim?" asked Cosmopolitan during a behind-the-scenes interview. "Oh yeah, all the time," replied a Starbucks assistant manager. "And we'll give them regular espresso shots when they ask for decaf." But don't worry, this is never without cause. "I don't do it if someone is being nice, and I'd never give a caffeinated drink to someone who was pregnant if they didn't order it. But if someone is being pushy or rude, I do it," the manager continued.

Hopefully, they don't really do that, as a server on Reddit rightfully noted that some health conditions can make caffeine a pretty serious no-go for some patrons, no matter how annoying they are.

This caff-decaff switch might go the other way, too, as a former employee on Reddit wrote. "Feel like I'm pretty universal when saying this, but when you think you're entitled to anything and complain about a nonissue, you're getting decaf and I'm not apologizing about your minor inconvenience," they said. The moral of the story: be nice to your barista because they might just mess up your drink on purpose.