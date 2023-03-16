A Popular New Energy Drink Is Now Banned In Schools Due To Off-The-Charts Caffeine Content

Sometimes the thirst for a particular beverage can be about the hype surrounding the can. When Prime launched its Super Bowl commercial, the chant of "We Want Prime" by its spokespeople — Logan Paul and KSI — raised awareness about the official UFC beverage. It has now become a battle call between kids who want to pop open a can and the schools who refuse to let them.

According to Yahoo News, some schools have banned the beverage. In response, KSI tweeted a reference to a school notification stating the repercussions for bringing the banned beverage on campus. It appears that the reasoning for the school ban is the high caffeine levels in brand's offering. Some reports state that one can of Prime Energy has almost double the amount of other brands like Monster Energy and Red Bull.

Given that the Columbia University Irving Medical Center asserts that energy drinks should not be consumed by children under the age of 17, the schools appear to be using their policy measures to restrict the beverage on campus. While parents and administrators have debated these types of food policies, the rationale is the limitation is in the best interest of the students' health, welfare, and safety. Whether the kids want this beverage for the caffeine or the celebrity endorsement is unclear. For now, kids can chant for Prime Energy, but their thirst for the influencer-driven beverage could go unquenched.