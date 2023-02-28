McDonald's Is Expanding Its Partnership With Krispy Kreme. Here's What We Know

While McDonald's apple pie, vanilla cone, and Oreo McFlurry have become some of the fast-food chain's staples, its dessert menu continues to grow. One step McDonald's has taken towards expanding its dessert selections is through a pilot partnership with Krispy Kreme.

The chain first partnered with Krispy Kreme at the end of October 2022, starting with nine Krispy Kreme locations in Louisville, Kentucky. At those locations, customers can purchase the doughnuts separately or in a six-pack. And now, the company shared that it has decided to increase the number of Krispy Kreme test locations.

Currently, the option to get Krispy Kreme doughnuts will still only be available in Louisville and Lexington, Kentucky, where 160 new pilot areas will start selling three types of Krispy Kreme doughnut options, starting on March 21. Kentucky customers who'd like to add a doughnut to their order can choose from the doughnut selection using McDonald's delivery, the McDonald's app, the drive-thru, or by going into the store. According to the Feb. 27 press release, the larger partnership will allow the two retailers to better gauge potential interest in the partnership.