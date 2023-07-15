The Only Day Of The Week You Can Snag Cracker Barrel's Turkey N' Dressing

It doesn't get much more comforting than a big plate of turkey and dressing with all the fixings. This holiday staple is a common sight on diner menus, usually served alongside a helping of vegetables and slathered in gravy. You can also find the meal at Cracker Barrel — if you know when and where to look.

Cracker Barrel has its standard set of offerings on the menu — like the popular Chicken 'N Dumplings — but there are some dishes you can only catch one day of the week. The restaurant's daily specials are served from Wednesday to Sunday and feature different dishes for lunch and dinner each day. If you want to catch the Turkey N' Dressing, it's available on Thursdays for both lunch and dinner at certain Cracker Barrel locations. Not every Cracker Barrel offers the same menu, so be sure to check in with your local outpost to ensure they offer it before stopping by!