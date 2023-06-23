Why You're Better Off Ordering Cracker Barrel's Chicken 'N Dumplings On A Weekday

If there's one dinnertime meal that's the embodiment of Cracker Barrel, it's probably the restaurant's famed Chicken N' Dumplings. Cracker Barrel's take on this comfort food dish is best described as flat square-shaped pieces of dough simmered in a light gravy-like sauce and served with chunks of white meat chicken, a cross between a soup and a casserole. While you can order Chicken N' Dumplings anytime, you're much better off ordering them during the week.

If you order Chicken N' Dumplings on a weekday, you can get them at a significant discount — up to 20% off. Although prices may vary depending on which Cracker Barrel location you're in, the discount will still apply regardless as long as it is a weekday.

But why exactly does Cracker Barrel offer such a discount? The dish is popular, so why offer it at a random discount? The answer is that Cracker Barrel isn't solely giving this dish a discount, but a wide variety of other popular dishes to better appeal to the lunch and dinner crowds.