Why You're Better Off Ordering Cracker Barrel's Chicken 'N Dumplings On A Weekday
If there's one dinnertime meal that's the embodiment of Cracker Barrel, it's probably the restaurant's famed Chicken N' Dumplings. Cracker Barrel's take on this comfort food dish is best described as flat square-shaped pieces of dough simmered in a light gravy-like sauce and served with chunks of white meat chicken, a cross between a soup and a casserole. While you can order Chicken N' Dumplings anytime, you're much better off ordering them during the week.
If you order Chicken N' Dumplings on a weekday, you can get them at a significant discount — up to 20% off. Although prices may vary depending on which Cracker Barrel location you're in, the discount will still apply regardless as long as it is a weekday.
But why exactly does Cracker Barrel offer such a discount? The dish is popular, so why offer it at a random discount? The answer is that Cracker Barrel isn't solely giving this dish a discount, but a wide variety of other popular dishes to better appeal to the lunch and dinner crowds.
Cracker Barrel offers a lot of weekday specials
One look at Cracker Barrel's Daily Specials section reveals that many menu items are regularly discounted. While some dishes like the Broccoli Cheddar Chicken, Turkey N' Dressing, and Fried Cod Filets are exclusive to certain days — for example, the Broccoli Cheddar Chicken is served as a special only on Wednesdays — some dishes are available at a discount Monday through Friday. But why would the chain do this to begin with?
While Cracker Barrel has never come out and given an exact reason why they offer some dishes at a discount during the week, it's likely that it's meant to attract customers during otherwise slow days. With busy weekday schedules, customers would no doubt want to go somewhere to eat that would be quick, filling, and inexpensive. By offering a variety of weekday specials, Cracker Barrel tries to bring hungry customers away from the more common fast food restaurants with home-cooked meals.
There is actually another way how to get Cracker Barrel's Chicken N' Dumplings any time you want for even cheaper. The only catch is you have to make it yourself.
It's not too hard to make Cracker Barrel-style chicken and dumplings
Why would you make chicken and dumplings at home when you can get the Cracker Barrel version for cheap already? Preparing the restaurant's version is easy to make at home, and the ingredients are just as reasonable to purchase.
A rotisserie chicken you get at your local grocery store will work perfectly fine in this dish, saving you a little time. The most complicated part of this recipe is making the dumplings; a basic version only requires simple ingredients — butter, flour, and milk — so you won't break the bank if you decide to make them.
But what if you don't want to make your own and just want the real, authentic stuff from the Barrel? If you order for the entire family (or are big into leftovers), you can order Chicken N' Dumplings off the catering menu for a 20% discount. The caveat here is that you need to order at least eight meals. An easier solution is to sign up for Cracker Barrel's newsletter, which gives you access to many coupons — including some for Chicken N' Dumplings — all for free.