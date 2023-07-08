What Is Noni Fruit, And What Does It Taste Like?

While the precise origins of the noni fruit are unknown, these hardy plants spread from the islands in and around New Guinea to Hawaii and beyond, along with Polynesians. Their popularity as a natural dye, a medicinal tonic, and a source of nutrition during famine made them an invaluable resource to these explorers of Austronesian descent. Today they can be discovered growing in the most inhospitable environments ranging from cliffsides to coral keys to areas ravaged by lava flows.

Despite this lengthy history, noni did not become globally recognized until the 1980s, when rumblings of its purported health benefits began to be more widely researched. Since then, it has developed a bit of a cult-like following, enjoying immense popularity among those in health food circles in myriad forms, from powders to leathers to juices.

How did a fruit that has been dubbed "starvation fruit" and is known for its fetid stench reminiscent of "cheese" and "vomit" become the darling of the naturopathic movement? And how does one get past the aroma to consume it? Let us take a closer look into what noni fruit is, what it tastes like, and how best to use it.