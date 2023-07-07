Being Out Of Caster Sugar Doesn't Mean You're Out Of Luck

You would think that sugar is fairly ubiquitous in any country, but there are nuances. For example, palm sugar and coconut sugar are widely available in South East Asia and South India, but if you are looking for them in other countries, you need to head to a specialty store. Similarly, caster sugar is often used in baking and dessert-making in many countries, but interestingly, it is not the go-to sugar in American recipes. It can be found in the baking aisles in American supermarkets, but in smaller packs compared to "regular" granulated sugar.

Deep-diving into this for a moment, caster sugar is also known as superfine sugar or baker's sugar. It is a type of granulated sugar with a finer texture compared to granulated sugar but is not as fine as powdered sugar. Caster sugar is commonly used in desserts like soufflés, especially where there are elements of whisking or beating because its smaller crystals dissolve quickly and create a smooth texture.

So if you're trying to follow a recipe from a British pastry chef, for example, your lack of caster sugar might initially stump you. But don't worry, there are a few ways you can either make your own caster sugar or substitute it using sugar you may already have in your pantry.