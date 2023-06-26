Pear Sauce Is The Baking Oil Substitute We Never Knew We Needed

If you're searching for how to bake healthy desserts, turn your eyes to pear sauce. (Yes, it's just like applesauce but made from pears.) Wherever a baking recipe calls for liquid oil, this fruity purée can take its place, cup for cup. That includes vegetable oil, canola oil, and even melted butter.

The most obvious nutritional benefit of this swap is the reduction in fat and total calories. For example, 100 grams of vegetable oil will contribute 94 grams of fat and about 850 calories to your recipe, whereas the equivalent of pear boasts less than 100 calories and virtually no fat. You'll also enjoy the boost of fiber and antioxidants that elevates pears' status over oil. Plus, research has linked pear consumption with reduced risks for heart disease and diabetes. We're not seeing a downside so far.

Besides the fat reduction, another reason you'd want to use pear sauce in baking is when you've purchased pears and they're starting to soften — fast. Like avocados, pears are notorious for going from rocks to mush in an instant. Instead of tossing them in the compost, stew them up for a delicious and nutritious baking ingredient.