All You Need Is A Chopstick To Make Spiral-Shaped Pasta Like A Pro

When attempting to handcraft a meal that's both delicious and reliable, homemade pasta might seem like a big undertaking. Maybe it's that recurring mental image of raw eggs sitting in a pile of flour, or the thought of having to purchase a special piece of kitchen equipment just to achieve that ideal specific shape and texture. However, you actually don't always need a pricey stainless steel pasta maker to make the same fun shapes you see neatly packaged in supermarkets.

Surprisingly, you only need the handle of a small wooden spoon to make homemade penne pasta, and the precision of your hands to make farfalle or bow-tie shapes. Upon consulting the ultimate guide to pasta shapes, you might be intrigued by the spiral pastas. After all, you need a twisted noodle to soak up all the rich complexity in your latest batch of cream cheese alfredo sauce. The good news is that to make these fun, springy noodles, you only need time, patience, and a trusty chopstick.

In using a common, uniform kitchen utensil, you're able to streamline your pasta-making process so all your noodles result in the same one-of-a-kind corkscrew shape. Here's how you can create homemade spiral-like noodles with just a chopstick — plus some useful tips you may want to save for future spiral pasta-making adventures with iconic varieties like busiate.