Cracker Barrel Has Its Own Theory On Our Breakfast Egg Preferences

Cracker Barrel certainly knows its way around the breakfast table. Consider that the chain regularly sells a whopping 162 million eggs every single year, which accompany the many downhome breakfasts available all day long. When it comes to which style of eggs is most popular at the restaurant, be it scrambled, fried, or poached, representatives for Cracker Barrel offer an interesting insight.

Speaking with Today, the Vice President of Culinary and Menu Strategy for the restaurant brand believes that your childhood has a lot to do with how you prefer your eggs. According to Cammie Spillyards-Schaefer, "However your mom cooked your eggs when you were growing up is typically how you like to eat them for the rest of your life," an insight that Spillyards-Schaefer attributes to her time spent as a chef. Of course, there's no real way to verify whether this claim is actually true, but it's clear that nostalgia definitely plays a factor in a lot of food preferences. Maybe that explains why America's favorite eggs from a statistical perspective are a classic of childhood breakfasts.