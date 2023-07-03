The Original Cracker Barrel Drinks Menu Was A Fraction Of What It Is Today

When a restaurant has been around as long as Cracker Barrel has, it's natural for the menu to change over the years. Cracker Barrel, while not known for radically altering its lineup, has changed its menu somewhat since 1969, when it began operations. It should come as no surprise, then, that the chain's drinks have changed as part of that.

When Cracker Barrel first opened, its drinks menu seems to have been somewhat less expansive than it is today. As seen on the original menu: Orange, grapefruit, "'mator" (presumably a countrified way of saying "tomato"), and "outhouse prune" juices were offered at 25 cents a glass (roughly $2.07 a glass today). For sodas, customers had the choice of cola, Tab, Sprite, and orange pop for either 15 or 25 cents. Coffee and tea were also offered for 15 cents alongside "cow juice" (slang for milk) and buttermilk, both for 25 cents. Shakes were available at 30 or 50 cents (the handwriting is hard to decipher), though no flavors were listed. Although not exactly a wide variety, it still was an impressive selection for customers at the time to choose from.

How does Cracker Barrel's original drinks menu hold up today? What exactly do we mean when we say it was a fraction of what the offerings are now? And are there any beverages Cracker Barrel no longer offers — or are there some drinks that remain an integral part of the old country store's modern lineup?