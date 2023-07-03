You Don't Need Cream To Make Delicious Creamed Spinach

Hearty and comforting, creamed spinach is the perfect side to many home-cooked meals. It pairs well with a nice cut of steak, but it's filling enough to stand on its own, too. For the most part, its basic ingredients are spinach, cream, and parmesan cheese, plus optional additions like onions and garlic. But what if you don't have any cream on hand, and your local store just ran out? It turns out that pairing evaporated milk with a quick roux is just the trick to the creamiest spinach side — and nobody will ever know the difference.

The late author and cook Laurie Colwin took an unconventional route for her creamed spinach recipe, choosing evaporated milk over cream and spicing it up, literally, with jalapeños. The biggest trick here is to nail the roux, though, since you want it to be just the right thickness to make sure that cream base adequately sticks to the wilted spinach. It's a method that's also endorsed by the Food Network's Ellie Krieger, who notes that evaporated milk is, "a really great ingredient [for] when you want creamy without the cream."