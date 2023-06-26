Taco Bell's Beloved Volcano Menu Is Nearly Back. Here Are The Details
Arriving on the fast food scene in 1995 to herald the release of the movie Congo, Taco Bell's fiery Volcano Menu immediately captivated fans of spicy food. The chain is preparing to bring back its iconic selection starting June 29, according to a press release. However, members of Taco Bell's rewards program can get a taste of the new menu starting June 27, both in-store and when ordering via the mobile app.
The fast food brand is celebrating the new menu release with the help of a very special guest. Well known for her catchphrase "That's hot," Paris Hilton is helping spread the word on the Volcano Menu with the introduction of a life coaching hotline. By calling 1-844-THTS-HOT, fans and Mexican fast food lovers can get answers to their burning questions via six pre-recorded messages. As explained by Hilton, "Taco Bell's Volcano Menu isn't just iconic, it's the epitome of hot." And one look at the new menu shows that these items aren't for the faint of heart, or palate.
What to expect from the new Volcano Menu
The Volcano Menu consists of the Volcano Taco and the Double Beef Volcano Burrito, both of which are adorned with tongue-burning Lava Sauce. The Volcano Taco retails for $2.49 and features beef, three different cheeses, and lettuce within a spicy taco shell, while the Double Beef Volcano Burrito, which offers beef, rice, sour cream, three cheeses, and tortilla strips, is just $3.99. Lava Sauce can also be ordered with other iconic Taco Bell items for just $1 more.
Diners can order these new items from June 29 to July 5 using the Taco Bell app or DoorDash. If you place an order via DashPass, you'll also get a free Volcano Taco or Double Beef Volcano Burrito, provided that you spend $15 or more on your order. And beginning July 6, the Volcano Menu will be available via Postmates, Grubhub, and Uber Eats, as well as DoorDash and the Taco Bell app. Keep in mind that the Volcano Menu will only be available for a limited time as long as supplies last.