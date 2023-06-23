Where Is PlateTopper From Shark Tank Today?

At the onset of his appearance on the show, Michael Tseng seemed to be on the path toward becoming one of the biggest "Shark Tank" food wins. The judges were obviously impressed by the product, and Tseng's claim of more than $1 million in purchase orders was equally promising. To fulfill these orders, the entrepreneur requested an investment of $90,000 in exchange for 5% of his company.

The offers came in quickly, with Kevin O'Leary offering a $90,000 investment for a 5% royalty. Next, Lori Greiner offered a whopping $900,000 investment for a 30% stake, which was followed up by Daymond John's even more astounding offer of $1 million for 25% equity in PlateTopper.

The Sharks quickly became frustrated by Tseng's evasiveness, though. After a brief phone call with an associate, Tseng came back with a counteroffer of $1.5 million for 10% of the company. This was the final nail in the coffin for all of the Sharks except Greiner, who eventually made a final offer of $90,000 for 8% equity. While Tseng accepted Greiner's offer, it never actually came to fruition.