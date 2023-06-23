Starbucks' Pride Month Décor Debacle Has Led To Over 150 Stores Striking
Starbucks Workers United members from at least 150 stores will take to the picket line to address Starbucks' allegedly unclear policy on Pride Month décor as well as the company's support (or supposed lack thereof) of its LGTBQ+ partners. According to a Starbucks Workers United statement provided to Daily Meal, over 3,000 workers across the country will choose to strike over the next week. This action is in response to reports that indicate some Starbucks locations have removed, prohibited, or otherwise discouraged Pride Month décor.
Quoted in the statement, Moe Mills, a shift supervisor, questioned Starbucks' inclusivity and asserted that the strike will demonstrate the power of the company's queer employees. "We're striking with pride to show the public who Starbucks really is, and to let them know we're not going anywhere," Mills stated.
The Strike with Pride protest also seeks to address the overall union movement. Starbucks Workers United believes Starbucks' negotiation tactics affect all of its partners, in addition to "significantly [impacting] Starbucks' LGBTQIA+ workforce."
One barista, Parker Davis, told CNBC that their decision to strike was not based on their particular store's Pride Month décor but instead on Starbucks' current actions seeming contrary to its previous choices. While this current Strike with Pride might have a timely connection, the heart of the matter arguably goes back to collective bargaining and Starbucks' alleged union busting.
Starbucks responds to the Strike with Pride movement
In a June 13, 2023 statement, Starbucks reaffirmed that "throughout the year — every single day — our support for the LGBTQIA2+ community is unwavering." And since the brand says it seeks to offer inclusive environments, Starbucks encourages each store to "authentically celebrate the diversity of the communities."
As Starbucks Workers United begins its Strike with Pride campaign in response to Pride Month décor choices and the corporation's treatment of the LGBTQ+ community, Daily Meal reached out to Starbucks for comment. A spokesperson responded, "Workers United continues to spread false information about our benefits, policies, and negotiation efforts — a tactic used to seemingly divide our partners and deflect from their failure to respond to bargaining sessions for more than 200 stores." The spokesperson also apologized for any service-related inconveniences at those locations affected.
Previously, Starbucks told Daily Meal that there was "no change to company policy" on Pride décor and that reports of decoration bans were "inaccurate." In addition, it reaffirmed its stance on inclusivity throughout its corporation. Starbucks has also directly responded to some of the Workers United claims and provided a detailed history of ways it believes it has supported the LGBTQ+ community.