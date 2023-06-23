Starbucks' Pride Month Décor Debacle Has Led To Over 150 Stores Striking

Starbucks Workers United members from at least 150 stores will take to the picket line to address Starbucks' allegedly unclear policy on Pride Month décor as well as the company's support (or supposed lack thereof) of its LGTBQ+ partners. According to a Starbucks Workers United statement provided to Daily Meal, over 3,000 workers across the country will choose to strike over the next week. This action is in response to reports that indicate some Starbucks locations have removed, prohibited, or otherwise discouraged Pride Month décor.

Quoted in the statement, Moe Mills, a shift supervisor, questioned Starbucks' inclusivity and asserted that the strike will demonstrate the power of the company's queer employees. "We're striking with pride to show the public who Starbucks really is, and to let them know we're not going anywhere," Mills stated.

The Strike with Pride protest also seeks to address the overall union movement. Starbucks Workers United believes Starbucks' negotiation tactics affect all of its partners, in addition to "significantly [impacting] Starbucks' LGBTQIA+ workforce."

One barista, Parker Davis, told CNBC that their decision to strike was not based on their particular store's Pride Month décor but instead on Starbucks' current actions seeming contrary to its previous choices. While this current Strike with Pride might have a timely connection, the heart of the matter arguably goes back to collective bargaining and Starbucks' alleged union busting.