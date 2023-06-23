DoorDash Is Ringing In Summer With American Pie-Inspired Ice Cream Flavors
DoorDash, the popular food delivery service, is once again celebrating its Summer of DashPass. But this year, things look a little different: Jason Biggs is the star of the show. According to a press release, DoorDash has partnered with the "American Pie" star to celebrate summer with plenty of ice cream in the form of a DashPass Exclusive Ice Cream Bundle. Launching on Friday, June 23, the concept introduces ice cream flavors inspired by the summer baseball season: Third Base and Home Run.
Third base, which is technically a sorbet, combines the sweet element of peaches with spicy chili flakes for a bold flavor contrast. On the other hand, Home Run is an apple strudel-flavored ice cream finished with crumbles meant to resemble baked crust. DashPass members can purchase the ice cream bundle for $19.99, but it's only available in select cities — and once the bundle sells out, it's gone. DoorDash encourages DashPass members to "set your reminders" for 1 p.m. ET, when the ice cream bundle goes on sale.
DoorDash launched its Summer of DashPass back in 2019
DoorDash, which laid off 1,200 employees in November 2022, launched its Summer of DashPass in 2019, giving its DashPass members plenty of perks that nonmembers don't have access to. The promotion runs for five weeks (or, in the ice cream bundle's case, while supplies last) and features several deals.
DashPass members can access the ice cream deal through the DoorDash app by searching "DashPass Ice Cream Shoppe" to find the nearest location with the products available. From there, they can purchase the products and have them delivered. However, the ice cream bundle is only available in five cities: Los Angeles, New York, Philadelphia, San Francisco, and Atlanta. If you are not a DashPass member, you can easily sign up through the app or online. Members receive free delivery, lowered service fees, and Summer of DashPass access; the membership costs $9.99 per month.