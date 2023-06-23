DoorDash Is Ringing In Summer With American Pie-Inspired Ice Cream Flavors

DoorDash, the popular food delivery service, is once again celebrating its Summer of DashPass. But this year, things look a little different: Jason Biggs is the star of the show. According to a press release, DoorDash has partnered with the "American Pie" star to celebrate summer with plenty of ice cream in the form of a DashPass Exclusive Ice Cream Bundle. Launching on Friday, June 23, the concept introduces ice cream flavors inspired by the summer baseball season: Third Base and Home Run.

Third base, which is technically a sorbet, combines the sweet element of peaches with spicy chili flakes for a bold flavor contrast. On the other hand, Home Run is an apple strudel-flavored ice cream finished with crumbles meant to resemble baked crust. DashPass members can purchase the ice cream bundle for $19.99, but it's only available in select cities — and once the bundle sells out, it's gone. DoorDash encourages DashPass members to "set your reminders" for 1 p.m. ET, when the ice cream bundle goes on sale.