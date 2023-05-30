DoorDash's Summer Of DashPass Is Officially Returning

Whether you're living in a bustling metropolis or just a college student crashed out in your dorm, you're probably more than familiar with DoorDash. Created in 2013 by Stanford University students, this food-delivery service has risen to become more than just a rinky-dink startup concept, now being one of the most successful and popular business ventures on the market. A testament to such popularity is that, as recently as 2021, DoorDash brought in a staggering $3 billion in revenue — certainly nothing to look down at!

Much like practically any full-fledged company, virtual or physical, DoorDash is no stranger to enticing its customer base with a variety of promotions, offers, and exclusive deals. One such promotion that's making its annual return is something known as the "Summer of DashPass," announced on May 30. DashPass, for those unfamiliar, is the premium version of DoorDash, offering unlimited deliveries from all sorts of different restaurants alongside a $0 delivery fee in exchange for a $9.99 subscription fee.

It seems that, to help kick off this summer season, DoorDash is offering its DashPass users not one, not two, but an incredible five weeks of savings and exclusive deals from a wide selection of restaurants and businesses. In fact, the Summer of DashPass is coming very soon! Below, you'll find a sample of what to expect when this five-week event launches in June.