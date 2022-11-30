DoorDash Is Laying Off Over 1,200 Employees. Here's Why

In a letter sent to DoorDash employees, CEO Tony Xu explained that while the company grew rapidly during the lockdown, retaining the number of staff that are currently employed would not be sustainable for the company's future. The Verge reports that the company's operating expenses grew rapidly, and could potentially overtake the company's revenue. Ultimately, the higher-ups made the difficult decision to cut the number of employees.

An astounding 1,250 corporate employees will be relieved from their positions (via DoorDash). The message to employees began with Xu stating "This is the most difficult change to DoorDash that I've had to announce in our almost 10-year history." While apologetic, the announcement comes right in time for the holiday season, but Xu offers some comfort.

In order to make the transition easier, the letter states that DoorDash will continue paying affected employees for 13 weeks, in addition, they will receive a "lump sum" 4-week severance pay. These employees will also continue to receive healthcare benefits until the end of March 2023.

To assist those attempting to find a new job, DoorDash will be setting up a directory for other companies to recruit employees. Those with visa applications will have a job termination date of March 1, 2023.